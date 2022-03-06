New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1-Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5000607
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03/05/22, 0332 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Dunmore Rd., Leicester, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1- Refusal
ACCUSED: Kyriek Smith
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: RamDAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/06/21 at approximately 0332 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a reported single motor vehicle crash into a telephone pole in the area of 589 Lake Dunmore Rd. in the Town of Leicester.
Through investigation, the operator of the vehicle was identified as Kyriek Smith (21) of Vergennes, VT. While speaking with Smith, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Smith was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1.
Smith was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Officers of the Middlebury Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: UNAVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.