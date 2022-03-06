New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1-Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5000607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03/05/22, 0332 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Dunmore Rd., Leicester, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1- Refusal

ACCUSED: Kyriek Smith

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015 VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge VEHICLE MODEL: Ram DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/06/21 at approximately 0332 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a reported single motor vehicle crash into a telephone pole in the area of 589 Lake Dunmore Rd. in the Town of Leicester.

Through investigation, the operator of the vehicle was identified as Kyriek Smith (21) of Vergennes, VT. While speaking with Smith, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Smith was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1.

Smith was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Officers of the Middlebury Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: UNAVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.