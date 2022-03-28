Submit Release
British publisher provides cheap or free e-books to Ukraine and blocks Russian sales

Sparkling Books logo

Sparkling Books

British publisher Sparkling Books provides cheap or free e-books to Ukraine and blocks all sales of its titles in Russia

British publisher Sparkling Books provides cheap or free e-books to Ukraine and blocks Russian sales

Sparkling Books announces that it has taken the following measures over the last four weeks:

Sparkling Books announces that it has taken the following measures over the last four weeks:

1. E-books from global stores and those in eastern Europe will be either free or at its lowest price tier in Ukraine, depending on the store. E-book stores located in Russia and, where possible, global stores, have been blocked from supplying our titles in Russia.

2. Print on demand books have been withdrawn from the Russian market.

3. Trade distribution of printed books from the United Kingdom and United States to Russia will be discontinued.



