Middlesex Barracks/ Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3001233

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/5/2022 at approximately 1255 hours

STREET: VAST Trail WN 94 to OE 78

TOWN: Orange

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Groomed Snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Katy Tyner

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Artic Cat

VEHICLE MODEL: 6000

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end

INJURIES: Transported to Central Vermont Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 3/5/2022 at approximately 1255 hours Vermont State Police, Barre Town EMS and Barre Town Fire responded to a report of a single vehicle snow mobile crash on the VAST trail near Reservoir road in Orange.

Investigation indicated the operator of vehicle one (Tyner) left the trail and struck a tree. The crash resulted in Tyner being thrown from the snow machine. Tyner was transported to Central Vermont Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The VAST trail was closed for a brief period of time while crews worked to normalize the scene.

