MV Crash/ 22A5000851

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5000851

TROOPER: B. Connor STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 3/5/22 @ 1045 hours

LOCATION (specific): VT RT 111, Derby, VT

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Timothy Graham AGE: 70 SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2013 Jeep Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Minor damage

INJURIES

No injuries reported at the scene

HOSPITAL: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD COND: Clear

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police, Derby Line Fire Department, and Newport Ambulance, responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 111 in the town of Derby. Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway. No injuries were reported.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881