MV Crash/ 22A5000851
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5000851
TROOPER: B. Connor STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 3/5/22 @ 1045 hours
LOCATION (specific): VT RT 111, Derby, VT
VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Timothy Graham AGE: 70 SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2013 Jeep Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Minor damage
INJURIES
No injuries reported at the scene
HOSPITAL: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD COND: Clear
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police, Derby Line Fire Department, and Newport Ambulance, responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 111 in the town of Derby. Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway. No injuries were reported.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881