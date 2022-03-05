Submit Release
News Search

There were 219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,832 in the last 365 days.

MV Crash/ 22A5000851

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                      

CASE#:     22A5000851                            

 

TROOPER: B. Connor                                   STATION: Derby           

           

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 3/5/22 @ 1045 hours

 

LOCATION (specific): VT RT 111, Derby, VT

 

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Timothy Graham                           AGE: 70     SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2013 Jeep Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Minor damage

 

INJURIES

No injuries reported at the scene

 

 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD COND: Clear

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police, Derby Line Fire Department, and Newport Ambulance, responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 111 in the town of Derby.  Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway.  No injuries were reported. 

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

MV Crash/ 22A5000851

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.