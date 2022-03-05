UH-60 Helicopter Incident in Laramie County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – None were injured in an incident involving a Wyoming Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on March 4 at approximately 7:45 p.m. local time.

The crew, consisting of four members, were conducting standard training with night vision goggles when they were required to execute an emergency landing in Northwest Laramie County. All safety procedures were followed and the crews’ training enabled a safe emergency landing in an effort to prevent injury, loss of life, and minimize destruction of equipment and property.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.