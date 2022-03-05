Tuesday The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Women's Day Rewarding LA's Best Treats
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors monthly party A Sweet Day in LA, we're Celebrating Women's Day by rewarding Santa Monica's Best Sweets #celebratingwomen #recruitingforgood #asweetdayinla www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Sweet staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; a monthly party. This Tuesday, we are rewarding Santa Monica's Best Chocolate, Donuts, and Ice Cream.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; a monthly party.
This Tuesday, we are Celebrating Women's Day and rewarding Santa Monica's Best Chocolate, Donuts, and Ice Cream.
Imagine 3 sweet parties in 1 day.
How to Attend A Sweet Day in LA?
1. Parties are for Sweet Kids and Women Who Do More Good.
2. Location is in Santa Monica, on March 8th (stay tuned for times and locations)
3. Recruiting for Good's Founder Carlos will reward gift cards for chocolate, donuts, and ice cream.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Women, simply tell us how you make a positive impact to enjoy your sweet treat. I will be at each party location...just look for the sign!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
InaMinute is a 10 year old girl who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the past year. She and Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos co-created "See the World for Good..." The Sweetest Weekly Creative Drawing Contest for Positive 5 to 10 year olds in LA. Every week a winner chosen by InaMinute to win LA's Best Treats Donuts, Ice Cream or Pizza gift cards. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Travel...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and make a greater impact in kids' lives....We're rewarding referrals with travel to enjoy Sweet Hip Trips & See The World for Good to learn more visit www.SweetHipTrips.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn