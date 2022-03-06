The Official Airline Partner flynas Participates in The World Defense Show in Riyadh
flynas' newest aircraft in its fleet will be present at the exhibition to provide the opportunity for visitors to view it, in addition to entering it in a simulation show, the first of its kind.”RIYADH, AL-RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- flynas, the Saudi national carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East will participate in the World Defense Show, which will be hosted in Riyadh from the 6th to the 9th of this March, providing an exceptional opportunity to review the company's business plans of business and expansion in the global event, which is held every two years.
Given its importance in enhancing the Kingdom's global position to host this event, flynas is participating as the official airline partner of the World Defense Show 2022. The WDS will bring together industry experts led by ministers, high-level government representatives, and significant defense and aviation companies in the Kingdom and the world to exchange expertise and experiences during the leading global event in defense and security and explore current challenges in the sector.
flynas confirmed that its participation would be in several ways, as flynas newest aircraft in its fleet will be present at the exhibition to provide the opportunity for visitors to view it, in addition to entering it in a simulation show, the first of its kind. Furthermore, Flynas will also participate in an accompanying pavilion inside the main hall.
