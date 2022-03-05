Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,148 in the last 365 days.

HCM City condo prices rise

VIETNAM, March 5 -  

A condo project in HCM City. The condo price has recently increased in HCM City. — Photo sggp.org.vn

HCM CITY — Condo prices are rising in HCM City.

Online newspaper sggp.org.vn said they had been climbing for the last two months, and cited the example of Akari City in Bình Tân District.

Developed by Nam Long Group, the project saw its first phase finished last December. At that moment, price of the project jumped to VNĐ40-43 million (US$1,700) per sq.m from VNĐ35-38 million ($1,650) per sq.m.

The prices of other apartment projects in Bình Tân have also appreciated.

Moonlight Centre Point developed by Hung Thinh Land jumped by 15 per cent since the beginning of last year to VNĐ57-67 million ($2,500) per square metre.

A report by property market research company JLL said in the last quarter the average primary selling price was US$2,700 per square metre, up 18 per cent quarter on quarter and 10.5 per cent year-on-year.

However, while increasing prices, the company said developers also offered attractive payment policies such as paying only 15 per cent of apartment value until handover time, discounts of up to 7 per cent and gifts.

JLL said the number of transactions last quarter topped 5,800 units, a 66.7 per cent year-on-year rise, as the pandemic was controlled and buyers could attend launch events in person.

Pent-up demand as a result of various restrictions during the social distancing period caused an increase of nearly 93 per cent in sales during the quarter, it said.

Speaking on the outlook for this year JLL said the market recovered after strict isolation social distancing.

Many projects are under relaunch and are likely to bring 32,400 units of new supply onto the market in 2022.

Sales are expected to grow strongly thanks to the existing stable demand and digital sales channels, it said.

The building materials supply chain had been interrupted by the impact of the pandemic and would continue to affect prices, it warned.

The limited land availability in the inner city would cause the development of commercial housing to move to suburban districts and neighbouring provinces, it added.

DKRA Vietnam, a real-estate service provider, said this year some 30,000 condos would be sold, mostly in Thủ Đức City. — VNS

 

You just read:

HCM City condo prices rise

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.