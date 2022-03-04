Illinois EPA Announces Nearly $4 Million in Funding to the City of Joliet to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced a total of $3,903,673.98 in funding to the City of Joliet (Will County) to replace lead service lines in the community water supply. The funding is provided through a low-interest loan from the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund, which provides funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The City of Joliet is eligible to receive principal forgiveness for the loan, and the full amount of the loan will be forgiven by the Illinois EPA.

"The City of Joliet is now in phase three of a multi-phase project to remove and replace lead service lines throughout the community water system," said Director Kim. "The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund has provided funding for all three phases, and we look forward to our continued work with the City of Joliet in addressing future phases to address the threat of lead in drinking water."

With the funding, the City of Joliet will replace approximately 525 lead service lines in this phase of the multi-year project. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from the water mains into homes. Many older homes still have lead service lines. Also, household plumbing fixtures and faucets made prior to 1986 may also contain lead. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Eliminating lead services lines will reduce exposure to residents living in homes currently utilizing lead service lines.

The Illinois EPA provides Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Principal Forgiveness towards projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. Illinois EPA has made more than $107 million in funding available in the form of principal forgiveness to complete LSLR activity in fiscal years 2021 - 2023, until the allotted funds are expended. As of June 30, 2021, $25,694,950 of the funds were committed to LSLR projects in Illinois. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million in fiscal year 2022 for any one loan recipient.

To learn more about Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/grants-loans/state-revolving-fund/Pages/default.aspx.