Meeting between Prime Minister and UK Foreign Secretary focuses on support for Ukraine and reinforcement of NATO’s eastern flank

LITHUANIA, March 4 - On 3 March, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom Elizabeth Truss to discuss support for Ukraine, coordination of tighter sanctions on Russia and Belarus, and the reinforcement of NATO’s eastern flank. ‘It is critical to step up full support for the heroically opposing Ukraine. The Western world has become united as never before - we have a common goal to stop the aggressor’, said Ingrida Šimonytė. Thanking the United Kingdom for its increased contribution to the security of the Baltic region, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to continue strengthening the defence of our region and deterrence capabilities together. The reinforcement of the air defence system is in the region calls for particular attention.