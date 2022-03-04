Prime Minister’s meeting with Breton, Member of European Commission for Internal Market

LITHUANIA, March 4 - On 4 March, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market to discuss Vladimir Putin’s war, support for Ukraine, EU cooperation, and relations with China.

The Prime Minister has noted that Ukraine is fighting today for what the world will look like in the future, so it is critical to remain as one and be ready to the difficulties that may come our way. Ingrida Šimonytė has emphasised that Russia poses a long-term security threat that will not disappear anywhere, regardless of the outcome of Putin’s war in Ukraine, therefore long-term solutions are also needed.

‘The European Union has shown its united and—what is most important under these circumstance—rapid response. It is very important to remain united and be prepared for all possible challenges’, said the Prime Minister.

It has been agreed to continue working on sanctions, increasing defence spending, and focusing on cyber security. The Prime Minister has reiterated that the EU must and will be ready to embrace the potential negative economic impact as a result of the ongoing war.

The parties have also talked about the relations with China, pointing out the importance of EU’s solidarity in relation to China’s pressure on Lithuania. The Prime Minister has pointed out the need for finding long-term sustainable solutions so as to increase EU’s resilience and independence.