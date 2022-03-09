Ontario, California Neighbors Come Together to Help Each Other Out Following Request for Assistance
In Ontario, neighbors rallied together to help another neighbor on D Street.
Together we can improve our neighborhoods and build confidence in our community's resilience”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last weekend, a few Ontario residents got together to clean up a neighbor's front yard and give it some much-needed TLC.
— D'Andre Lampkin
A few months ago, an elderly resident reached out to the Lampkin Foundation asking for assistance to do a little maintenance on her front yard. She had recently spent hundreds of dollars to trim back the overgrown pines and did not have the financial means or resources to get the rest of the yard done. So, Lampkin Foundation staff solicited the help of neighbors and pooled together tools and resources with hopes to get the job done in 2 days using whatever neighbors had available. Within a week, one neighbor pitched in a shovel while another offered the use of their lawnmower. Other neighbors offered trimmers and served water to volunteers.
"Together we can improve our neighborhoods and build confidence in our community's resilience," said D'Andre Lampkin, Founder of the Lampkin Foundation. "This effort was made possible by the community. What we have here is simple; an elderly resident who just needed a little help, and her neighbors answered the call. This is what getting back to the basics looks like. We are hoping to use this experience as a demonstration of how effective we can be when the community is truly looking out for one another."
Volunteers removed excess soil, replaced weeds with drought-tolerant ground cover, and mowed the front lawn. They're still not done. Volunteers plan to return later to add drought-tolerant features to the front lawn. If you would like to help, visit www.lampkinfoundation.org/volunteer.
