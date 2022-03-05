Citizen's Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People (New Edition)

The People’s Initiative towards the Check and Balances of the Government

Despite the challenges facing our country, this vision of freedom and courage; of liberty and justice, still flows energetically through our veins.” — Excerpts from Citizen’s Community Health Initiatives

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America! The land of the free and the home of the brave! , as sung by the citizens of America in their National anthem. Herein a citizen wants to share the voices of the people, Frank Oliver Salt in his published book entitled Citizen’s Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People. The strategy outlined in this book calls for an association of representatives throughout the country to do the research, networking, and promotion necessary to effectively educate the public and implement a plan of action to help any given system.

The book analyses situations like ways to present their expectations of government, recharge the strength of democracy and demand controls on government waste and overreach. The purpose of this book is to describe and provide incentives and structure for the people to overcome their lethargy, find enjoyment in solving current social and domestic problems, and enhance the prosperity and safety of the people. With the thought, exertion, and practice, the people could also access ways to present their expectations of government, recharge the strength of democracy, and demand controls on government waste and overreach.

Frank Oliver Salt was born in 1928 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He was married to Virginia Lee Salt in 1952. He earned a degree of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Walla Walla College in 1953. He worked as a bank clerk, a medical soldier, and in the medical industry as an assistant administrator and Administrator CEO for almost 17 years. Salt was a Hospital Commissioner for 12 years. He established his firm named Salt’s Business and Tax Service Inc.

Citizen’s Community Health Initiatives: The Power of the People

Written by: Frank Oliver Salt

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.