Wherever the art of medicine is loved. There is also a love of humanity.” — Hippocrates

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Neville K. Connolly has published his autobiography titled Called to Be a Surgeon: Not for Bread Alone. This autobiography compares his medical training, both in England and the United States, and portrays the complications of combining two different traditions regarding the practice of surgery on the two sides of the Atlantic. Tremendous changes have occurred about medical knowledge since the end of the Second World War which has had a profound effect on the attitude of the doctors and the circumstances of their practices. How this played out in his life accounts for some interesting tensions. Yet, he adhered to his original ideals throughout and still believed the practice of medicine to be a “calling.” Regrettably, many factors beyond the doctor’s control have made the business aspects of the medical practice of vital importance to too many of them.

“This is a beautifully written memoir that every aspiring surgeon should read. The author interweaves his tale of growth and his surgical voyage in two entirely different systems with such panache! Few memoirs display such a clear and rich reflection of the complexities and differences between the British and American modules of surgical education and practice. This is certainly a must-read!” — Amazon customer review.

Neville Connolly, MA, MD, FRCS, FACS, FACP, went to college at the start of World War II at King's College, Cambridge. He shared rooms with a Choral Scholar, who introduced him to the Organ and Choral Scholars at King’s.

Neville attended the services at Kings College Chapel, developed a love for the service, and music of Kings. When Neville immigrated to the USA, he left the Plymouth Brethren and joined the Episcopal Church.

Neville’s love of music continued in the US, and he became good friends with Norman Scribner, who was the Organ Scholar and Music Director at St. Albans Episcopal Church in Washington DC, where Neville and his family attended.

Called to Be a Surgeon: Not for Bread Alone

Written by: Dr. Neville K. Connolly

