TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Johnson ‘The Doin’ It Right Guy’ has been in the window industry for many years and he wanted to share his knowledge and tips of the item in his book titled What Window Companies Don’t Want You To Know...: How It’s Costing You Money. The cutting-edge book contains crucial updated information and the right questions into the home owner’s hands to obtain relevant information that will save them a lot of time, money, and frustration. The author is confident that after reading this book you could simply choose a window company in 20 minutes or less. There were issues included for those homeowners shopping for windows that come down to four detected factors.

First, because people don’t know what they don’t know, it creates a domino effect of just gathering up any information a person can get their hands on and trying to make sense of it. Secondly, people are asking a lot of questions, just not the right ones. Third, most people are making huge assumptions when purchasing new windows, and therefore, they are just throwing their money into the wind. If you’re not asking the right questions, don’t expect factual answers. Lastly, a company can’t offer you something they don’t have, and you can’t ask about a product or feature

you don’t even know exists. Because of these main factors, there is a ton of relevant information that falls right down the middle, much like two ships passing in the night.

The trick here is not to get caught up on anyone's thing but to know what to look for and what to ask. Specific useful information is what’s going to keep you from wasting time and being frustrated. The book is going to provide you with the things you’ll need to know.

“This book gets down to the basics of evaluating replacement windows. Since new windows are such a large investment and important to the usefulness of the home, unbiased information is required by the homeowner.” — Amazon customer review.

