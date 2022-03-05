Collection of Poems: A Healing Therapy for Military Veterans

My doctor says I write poetry for therapy./ Life gets me down, my mind grows weary./ Don’t know how much truth there is to this/ This pain to stop, this I do wish...” — Excerpt from Poetry for Therapy, from Perfect Flaws

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timothy “Tim” Segrest has published his book collection of poems titled Perfect Flaws. It is a collection of poems the author wrote after he was medically boarded out of the US Army due to his back problems in 2004. This book details his medical care with post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD). Segrest shares his journey while in the military, the challenges he faced, and his battles following his depression and spine problem. Although most of the poems featured are related to his time in the military, some works are personal.

“I have dove deeper into this book to explore topics outside the combat zone. Topics assigned to me in college classes, as well as everyday life. I did this because we are not in combat anymore. Everyday problems blend into our past world, an avoidable part of living in society. But, through the same self-healing methodology, I feel you can tackle them as well. But then again, like I already said, you must want to.” — excerpt from Perfect Flaws.

Timothy “Tim” Segrest was born in 1962 in Whittier, CA. He graduated high school from La Miranda High School in 1980. Before joining the military in pipe layout and design in 1983, Tim had worked in drafting for a few years. When he joined the Air Force, he had worked as a jet engine mechanic before switching to the Army to be trained as a sniper. He was medically boarded out in 2004 because of his back injury. In the same year, Segrest started writing poetry then leveled

up to composing novels a few years later. He has been diagnosed with acute PTSD and degenerative spine disease. He currently lives in Yuma, Arizona with his loving and supportive wife.

Perfect Flaws

Written by: Tim Segrest

