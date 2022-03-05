Artistic Altruism and Lively Life of Poems

Surely the highest art contains a mystery that passes through the mind into the deeper realms of consciousness, to feed a special kind of transcendent peace.” — Excerpts from The Heart of Art is a Mystery from Art in Life

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Gale has published his collection of poems in a book titled Art in Life. The collection ranges in subject of human and wildlife views. The aim is to cover special themes to highlight many primary aspects of our lives and other sentient beings on this planet Earth. Others describe aspects of our lovely Earth as metaphors for life now in his searching and questioning consciousness. He has traveled this world far and wide, making meditational paintings on inspiring places, especially the Indian Himalayas. There are illustrations inside the book. The paintings on covers and inside show different places visited during his extensive worldwide travels.

Poems titled you can read as you browse the book: The Heart of Art is a Mystery; The Art of Living; The Enigma of Freedom; Harmony Within; The Breathing Sea; My Voice is my Instrument; and many others.

Jeffrey Gale has lived in Devon for about twenty-five years and regards it as his spiritual home. Most of that period was spent in Totnes, so the River Dart and Dartmoor figure in some poems. ‘The earth speaks through my art, whether painting or poetry, and true art must always be a mystery,’ written by Gale in September 2018. Most were composed specially for our “Poetry and Music” program, held monthly and broadcast on Sound Art Radio studios in Darlington, Totnes, in Devon.

Art in Life

Written by: Jeffrey Gale FRSA

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

