Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Reentry Facility Apprehended

LOS ANGELES — Special Agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Correctional Safety, Special Service Unit arrested Stacy Dimico this morning at a downtown Los Angeles bus station.

Dimico, 52, walked away from the Santa Fe Springs Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She was taken into custody without incident at approximately 10:30 a.m. and transported to California Institution for Women in Chino. She will be ineligible for the CCTRP program for at least 10 years and her case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Dimico was sentenced to state prison on June 4, 2003 from Los Angeles County to serve 21 years for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm as a second-striker and enhancements for prior serious felony convictions. Dimico also received a two-year sentence in 2012 for possession of a controlled substance—an in-prison offense.

The CCTRP allows eligib­­le offenders to serve the end of their sentence in the community, and provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with employment, education, housing, family reunification, and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

