TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many innovations of the 20th century continue to affect the world well into the 21st century, including the atomic bomb. In author Carl M. Robinson’s Finding the Clouds and a Life, the story of a man’s journey through the air force, through the Korean War, and beyond brings the question of the atomic bomb to the forefront.

In this memoir, the author explores a life led full of life, from his early years through high school and college athletics to joining the AirForce, his time training, his 100 missions in the Korean War, getting married, and participating in the atomic bomb tests in the early mid-fifties. From the early stages of his family to become a teacher and coach to navigating the Air Force and beyond, this memoir tells the story of a rich life.

“If life could be captured in words, then Robinson’s text is just that—a snapshot of milestones and simple moments that convey how one should live a full life of spirit, strength, and resilience. Just when it seems like the author’s life is reaching a point where there is little left to accomplish, he surprises readers by undertaking a new challenge...Comprehensive and detail-oriented, this work accomplishes the rare feat of covering an extensive amount of material in-depth while still maintaining microscopic attention to detail, a riveting combination that invites readers to experience what Robinson has painted on the canvas of life.” — Mihir Shah, US Review of Books.

Carl M. Robinson is a married man and a father of five grown children, a US AirForce veteran who received a citation for his service in the Korean conflict, and a member of Saint Catherine’s Episcopal Church. He is currently residing in Nevada.

Finding the Clouds and a Life

Written by: Carl M. Robinson

