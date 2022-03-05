The Aftermath of the War and the Hope of the Refugees

...The satisfaction you derive when you discover the ornament in the wealth of realistic details. Some of them acquire symbolic meaning. This book nourishes both heart and mind.” — Amazon Customer Review

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astrida Barbins-Stahnke continued her stories of her How Long Is Exile? The series title, How Long Is Exile? : Book II: Out of the Ruins of Germany. The second book follows two Latvian women, Alma and Milda, who survived the war with the help of other generous people in Germany while men were off fighting the war. The second half of the book covers five years after United Nations troops like American soldiers have arrived in Germany. Humanitarian organizations supported crowds of Latvian exiles awaiting deportation to friendly countries. The hope of returning home changed into a search for happiness elsewhere.

“A truly amazing trilogy! It embraces the tragic consequences of WWII in the lives of people who fled from the terrors of the war. Families separated, human lives broken, a small nation-Latvians- uprooted and scattered all over the world trying to start everything anew...The book requires an attentive, thoughtful and intelligent reader. The satisfaction you derive when you discover the ornament in the wealth of realistic details. Some of them acquire symbolic meaning. This book nourishes both heart and mind.” — Amazon customer review.

“The author also investigates the topics of exile, communism, and the Iron Curtain. Her characters live out these themes like actors on a stage. There is quotable material throughout, but little preaching to distract from the story as a whole.” — Donna Ford, US Review of Books.

Astrida Barbins-Stahnke was born on March 15, 1935, in Priekule, Latvia. Her family’s days on the farm, with its sunshine and dark clouds, ended on Sunday morning, October 8, 1944, when the German and Russian armies were at their borders. They have two hours to escape, which they did in our horse-drawn wagon. Suddenly they were six homeless refugees.

Until the end of the war, they traveled through bombed-out Germany. When the war was over, they found themselves in the American Zone, in Esslingen, in a Displaced Persons’ (DP) camp, where they lived until they immigrated to the United States in August 1949. After living a year in Charlotte, North Carolina, they relocated to Cleveland, Ohio, where her father formed a church and helped establish the Latvian Community.

How Long Is Exile? : Book II: Out of the Ruins of Germany

Written by: Astrida Barbins-Stahnke

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.