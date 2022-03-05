Back on the Road with Virginia Sweet

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota based Southern Rock band is making major moves this year. Having just released their powerful debut album, The Revival, last year, the band is already seeing the immense payoff for their continuous hard work. They have played live show after live show, to wondrous audiences, and aren’t planning to stop anytime soon. As a matter of fact, they are gearing up to head back out on the road this spring for a brand new round of tour dates through the southern United States!

Starting as a side project during the pandemic of 2020, Jason Dove (Vocals and Bass), Jason Jump (Lead Guitar), and Ricky Parker (Drums) began to lay the cornerstone for what is now Virginia Sweet. Looking to stay busy through the down time of life in lockdown Dove, Jump, and Parker began to experiment with creating new material. The side project quickly became their main focus after the first show.

Influenced by the likes of The Allman Brothers, Black Sabbath, and Gov't Mule among others, Virginia Sweet's belief is that music has the ability to connect people of all walks of life. Reminiscent of the "Golden Age" of classic rock, Virginia Sweet delivers a completely unique experience with each performance through powerful vocals, awe-inspiring guitar, and a dynamic rhythm section. Virginia Sweet says “Sharing these musical experiences with fans and the next generation is what we are really all about.”

Not only do they have new tour stops for audiences to go experience, they also have been back in the studio working on new music and gaining the interest of industry heavy hitters. Stay tuned for more greatness from Virginia Sweet this year.

You can find their tour dates on their website, Be sure to follow them on socials, @virginiasweetmusic, and stream their album anywhere you listen to music.