Maine DOE Update – March 3, 2022

During his State of the Union address this week, President Biden called for increased measures to ensure young people are protected on the internet and while using social media. The Maine Department of Education offers parents, educators, and students a number of free resources, by grade level, to help young people safely navigate the internet and avoid dangers that can impact their physical and mental health.| More

On Friday, March 11, 2022, educators, community partners, and families across the globe will take time to build a greater awareness for the importance of supporting children’s wellbeing and mental health through social emotional learning. Our Maine Department of Education SEL Specialist and the entire team at the Office of School and Student Supports invite all of Maine to our official webpage for International SEL Day 2022. | More

The Early Learning Team at the Department of Education is pleased to share updated information from our colleagues at the Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS). The Child Care Subsidy Program continues to take applications from families looking for low or no cost childcare options in Maine. The program allows the family to choose a child care provider that they know and trust. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from individuals interested in learning more about the competitive grant process. Selected applicants will be trained to serve as peer reviewers who assist the DOE in reviewing, assessing, and scoring competitive grant proposals for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Program. | More

On February 18, 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $20 million in available grant funding to assist communities and schools with removing sources of lead in drinking water. | More

The Maine Department of Education teamed up with Maine Education Matters podcast and a few other rock stars in Maine’s education system recently for a podcast to talk about COVID-19 fatigue in Maine schools. | More

Maine DOE team member Jessica Caron is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Campaign, learn a little more about Jessica in the question and answer below. | More

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Maine Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) is hosting a summer institute for teachers. All participants will leave with armloads of materials, megabytes of technology, and new partnerships and ideas for integrating agriculture into your classrooms. | More

March 15, 2022, 10-11am Rebekah Sousa, an AmeriCorps VISTA working at the Maine Department of Education to end student hunger in Maine as part of “Ending Hunger 2030”, will discuss food insecurity in Maine, how it impacts school climate, and strategies to combat student hunger in planned and unplanned school closings. She hopes this information will feed into the larger goals of EH2030: Changing the Narrative of Food Insecurity, Closing the Equity Gap, and Increase Collaboration Across Sectors & Experiences. | More

