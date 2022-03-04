Submit Release
Maine is Ready for International SEL Day 2022 

On Friday, March 11, 2022, educators, community partners, and families across the globe will take time to build a greater awareness for the importance of supporting children’s wellbeing and mental health through social emotional learning. Our Maine Department of Education SEL Specialist and the entire team at the Office of School and Student Supports invite all of Maine to our official webpage for International SEL Day 2022. 

We have generated a number of resources and events for you to participate in on Friday, March 11, 2022 – the 3rd Annual International SEL Day.  This is a day that is sponsored by the national non-profits SEL4US and the Urban Assembly and is fully supported by CASEL – the Collaborative for Academic and Social Emotional Learning.  Whether you are a staff member, a parent, a superintendent, a board member, or a community member, there is literally something for everyone to access and to learn: 

  1. Access the free national events that SEL4US has garnered. A few of these events occur prior to March 11th, so you may want to register now.   
  2. The O3S is sponsoring an entire day of learning, connection, and ideas. We have learning for nurses, SROs, bus drivers, administrators….all school personnel!  Some of our sessions will be live, but many are asynchronous so that you can participate when and wherever it works for you.  
  3. And last, but definitely not least, is for our classroom teachers and interested parents. We realized early in our planning that we could not pull teachers away from students to access conversations on SEL, so our SEL Specialist has collated both free and archived resources for teachers to use in their daily lesson plans – from suggested read alouds to integrated activities during content area time.   

We hope we have provided you time to explore these offerings in anticipation of Friday, March 11th, and that our entire state will be immersed in all-things SEL. You deserve it! Our students deserve it! #SELDay2022 

For more information visit: https://www.maine.gov/doe/schools/safeschools/selday.

