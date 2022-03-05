The Search and Quest of Tippy to Find Puffy Cloud

They are not sad, Tippy, they are dropping. They have not had any water for days because Puffy Cloud ran away! Conductor Dusty said.” — Excerpt from Tippy and the Runaway Cloud by Theodora Klein

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theodora Klein published her illustration book titled Tippy and the Runaway

Cloud. This story is about Tippy’s quest to find Puffy Cloud. The corn plants are drooping, and

they need Puffy Cloud to water them. Join Tippy and Misty, his loyal cloud pony, to help find

Puffy Cloud.

“Having the story of Tippy grace the nightstand of little ones in their bedrooms, Tippy and the

Runaway Cloud will add a new, creative and imaginative friend to the bedtime story characters

children grow up dreaming. As the foundation is set for sequels, I hope to read new adventures of

Tippy and how he cleverly solves other situations in the future.” — Beth Adams, Hollywood Book

Reviews.

“At some point in school, children usually learn about the water cycle and how important rain is

to our Earth. In this story, Tippy, the raindrop, uses his problem-solving skills to bring rain to the

crops. Tippy shows determination in his quest to find Puffy the Cloud. Tippy and Puffy illustrate

cooperation and friendship as they solve the problems of returning to the field to provide the crops

with the water/rain they need. This story could initiate a discussion with your child about the water

cycle and its importance. You could also use the story to show how perseverance, friendship, and

determination are important life-long skills.” — Amazon customer review.

Theodora Klein was born in North Dakota and enjoyed being raised on her family’s farm. She

completed her high school in North Dakota. Later, she graduated from the University of Tampa,

Florida with a degree in business management.

Theodora presently resides in Tampa, Florida and has an adoration for children and animals.

Theodora has always aspired to channel her creativity into early childhood education and

entertainment.

Tippy and the Runaway Cloud

Written by: Theodora Klein

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to

be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.