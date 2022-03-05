Tippy and the Runaway Cloud
The Search and Quest of Tippy to Find Puffy Cloud
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theodora Klein published her illustration book titled Tippy and the Runaway
Cloud. This story is about Tippy’s quest to find Puffy Cloud. The corn plants are drooping, and
they need Puffy Cloud to water them. Join Tippy and Misty, his loyal cloud pony, to help find
Puffy Cloud.
“Having the story of Tippy grace the nightstand of little ones in their bedrooms, Tippy and the
Runaway Cloud will add a new, creative and imaginative friend to the bedtime story characters
children grow up dreaming. As the foundation is set for sequels, I hope to read new adventures of
Tippy and how he cleverly solves other situations in the future.” — Beth Adams, Hollywood Book
Reviews.
“At some point in school, children usually learn about the water cycle and how important rain is
to our Earth. In this story, Tippy, the raindrop, uses his problem-solving skills to bring rain to the
crops. Tippy shows determination in his quest to find Puffy the Cloud. Tippy and Puffy illustrate
cooperation and friendship as they solve the problems of returning to the field to provide the crops
with the water/rain they need. This story could initiate a discussion with your child about the water
cycle and its importance. You could also use the story to show how perseverance, friendship, and
determination are important life-long skills.” — Amazon customer review.
Theodora Klein was born in North Dakota and enjoyed being raised on her family’s farm. She
completed her high school in North Dakota. Later, she graduated from the University of Tampa,
Florida with a degree in business management.
Theodora presently resides in Tampa, Florida and has an adoration for children and animals.
Theodora has always aspired to channel her creativity into early childhood education and
entertainment.
Tippy and the Runaway Cloud
Written by: Theodora Klein
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
