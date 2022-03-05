Samantha's Secret Hiding Place
Samantha’s Little Secret Adventure and Tricks in Bermuda
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheila V. Holder has published her thrilling adventure children’s book for
youngsters between the ages four and eight, titled Samantha’s Secret Hiding Place. The book
features the messages of positive family dynamics, captures the hearts of children who love to
have fun, and families spending their enjoyable time together. The main character, Samantha,
exhibits initiative, originality, and cleverness. It engages the imagination, natural curiosity of
youngsters and appeals to a child’s creative spirit. It delivers colorful illustrations to depict the
message of the author.
The book features some of the characteristics of the island of Bermuda. The character can see two
lovely beaches with clear blue water, lots of low hanging trees, beautiful gardens from her bedroom
window, and a winding road that goes down to one of the pink-speckled sandy beaches.
“Samantha’s Secret Hiding Place is the perfect book to read with the entire family all cuddled up
in bed, underneath huge covers, with a flashlight. Sheila did a fantastic job infusing excitement,
adventure, love, and courage on every page. The entire family will love this book.” — Pete
Saunders, Author of Happy’s Best Day Ever.
Sheila V. Holder is a lifelong educator who has spent many years relating, interacting, and having
fun with children. She is the mother of two adult sons and the proud grandmother of five
extraordinary, terrific, and fun-loving grandchildren. The author enjoys writing true-to-life
vignettes and children’s stories. Her enduring love of reading inspired her to write Samantha’s
Secret Hiding Place. It’s her first book. She resides in Pembroke, on the beautiful island of
Bermuda, together with her husband, Leslie.
Samantha’s Secret Hiding Place
Written by: Sheila V. Holder
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both
experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for
full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and
publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to
be published, marketed, and sold.
Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.
