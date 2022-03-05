Samantha’s Little Secret Adventure and Tricks in Bermuda

Playing hide-and-seek is an easy way to facilitate your child’s healthy development no matter what their age.” — Kim Amici

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheila V. Holder has published her thrilling adventure children’s book for

youngsters between the ages four and eight, titled Samantha’s Secret Hiding Place. The book

features the messages of positive family dynamics, captures the hearts of children who love to

have fun, and families spending their enjoyable time together. The main character, Samantha,

exhibits initiative, originality, and cleverness. It engages the imagination, natural curiosity of

youngsters and appeals to a child’s creative spirit. It delivers colorful illustrations to depict the

message of the author.

The book features some of the characteristics of the island of Bermuda. The character can see two

lovely beaches with clear blue water, lots of low hanging trees, beautiful gardens from her bedroom

window, and a winding road that goes down to one of the pink-speckled sandy beaches.

“Samantha’s Secret Hiding Place is the perfect book to read with the entire family all cuddled up

in bed, underneath huge covers, with a flashlight. Sheila did a fantastic job infusing excitement,

adventure, love, and courage on every page. The entire family will love this book.” — Pete

Saunders, Author of Happy’s Best Day Ever.

Sheila V. Holder is a lifelong educator who has spent many years relating, interacting, and having

fun with children. She is the mother of two adult sons and the proud grandmother of five

extraordinary, terrific, and fun-loving grandchildren. The author enjoys writing true-to-life

vignettes and children’s stories. Her enduring love of reading inspired her to write Samantha’s

Secret Hiding Place. It’s her first book. She resides in Pembroke, on the beautiful island of

Bermuda, together with her husband, Leslie.

Samantha’s Secret Hiding Place

Written by: Sheila V. Holder

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

