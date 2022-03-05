The Advancement of Technology in Deneva and the Creation of E.V.A.In.E. to Save the Human Inhabitants

...Look at the constellations above us for where there can only be found a meaning to this mystery. Into the future days to come, the world spreads among the immense spiral arms of our galaxy...” — Excerpt from E.V.A.In.E.: Book 1 There Was a Place by Jackson Burrows

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackson Burrows has published his science fiction book titled E.V.A.In.E.: Book 1

There Was a Place: A World Exists where the Incomparable Beauty of an Alien Technology Meets

its Ultimate Challenge; To Remain Protector of Their Secret Transcendent Yet to Be Born. Set

within their spiral galaxy, between the expanse waves of Mira and Axis Prime, an exploring society

called Deneva has created the answer to a harmonious continuance in the universe. One citizen of

remarkable insight and intelligence, Dr. Shesgal Ollemanhalu, has created a transferable, virtual

representative from his doctoral work in the natural world to aid his people in establishing the

natural development of genesis to save his race. He named his virtual creation, E.V.A.In.E.

“This is awesome and compelling science fiction that is so original and unique. I loved it! I loved

this world that was created and that I can be a part of for a time. It is one of the best stories out

there.” — Dr. Patricia Eroh, Amazon customer review.

“The idea of superbeings, superhumans, and superheroes have been a well-celebrated concept that

we often see in various media materials. Perhaps we recognize our frailty and dream of conquering

all our weaknesses to become the ultimate being...The book allows you to explore that world

where superiority becomes a reality. The Denevans have always desired the procreation of a

superbeing.

I thought at first that E.V.A.IN.E.’s work was going to be a messenger from the past. That is

already an honorable mission. But you will see as you read the book what this blue-illuminated

entity is capable of to them. Awesome work of fiction!” — Daniel Davis, Goodreads reaction

review.

“I was amazed. There is nothing written that is familiar with other authors, and this work is one of

a kind! The characters are unique in substance and titles, and the underlying mystery holds self

imagination. Great and cannot wait for the second book to come.” — Jack R. Fulsom Sr. Amazon

customer review.

E.V.A.In.E.: Book 1 There Was a Place: A World Exists where the Incomparable Beauty of

an Alien Technology Meets its Ultimate Challenge; To Remain Protector of Their Secret

Transcendent Yet to Be Born

Written by: Jackson Burrows

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

