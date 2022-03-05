E.V.A.In.E: Book 1 There Was a Place
The Advancement of Technology in Deneva and the Creation of E.V.A.In.E. to Save the Human Inhabitants
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackson Burrows has published his science fiction book titled E.V.A.In.E.: Book 1
There Was a Place: A World Exists where the Incomparable Beauty of an Alien Technology Meets
its Ultimate Challenge; To Remain Protector of Their Secret Transcendent Yet to Be Born. Set
within their spiral galaxy, between the expanse waves of Mira and Axis Prime, an exploring society
called Deneva has created the answer to a harmonious continuance in the universe. One citizen of
remarkable insight and intelligence, Dr. Shesgal Ollemanhalu, has created a transferable, virtual
representative from his doctoral work in the natural world to aid his people in establishing the
natural development of genesis to save his race. He named his virtual creation, E.V.A.In.E.
“This is awesome and compelling science fiction that is so original and unique. I loved it! I loved
this world that was created and that I can be a part of for a time. It is one of the best stories out
there.” — Dr. Patricia Eroh, Amazon customer review.
“The idea of superbeings, superhumans, and superheroes have been a well-celebrated concept that
we often see in various media materials. Perhaps we recognize our frailty and dream of conquering
all our weaknesses to become the ultimate being...The book allows you to explore that world
where superiority becomes a reality. The Denevans have always desired the procreation of a
superbeing.
I thought at first that E.V.A.IN.E.’s work was going to be a messenger from the past. That is
already an honorable mission. But you will see as you read the book what this blue-illuminated
entity is capable of to them. Awesome work of fiction!” — Daniel Davis, Goodreads reaction
review.
“I was amazed. There is nothing written that is familiar with other authors, and this work is one of
a kind! The characters are unique in substance and titles, and the underlying mystery holds self
imagination. Great and cannot wait for the second book to come.” — Jack R. Fulsom Sr. Amazon
customer review.
E.V.A.In.E.: Book 1 There Was a Place: A World Exists where the Incomparable Beauty of
an Alien Technology Meets its Ultimate Challenge; To Remain Protector of Their Secret
Transcendent Yet to Be Born
Written by: Jackson Burrows
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both
experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for
full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and
publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to
be published, marketed, and sold.
Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other