Prayers from the Land of the Living
Poetically-Written Narratives Inspired by the Scriptures That Will Draw Christians Towards the Light of His Words
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carol Handy’s new book Prayers from the Land of the Living is an influential
anthology filled with pieces that share words and rhyme from Biblical passages for Christians to
ponder on and understand the power of His grace. These narrative poems examine five seminal
moments in the life of Christ and the effect they produced on both those who saw Him for who He
was, as well as on those who saw only a human event. The prayers imagined here present a picture
of the human condition without faith and resolve with the acceptance of resurrection. While the
work has been popular read-aloud for such events as the Lenten program series, they also are a
moving incentive to private mediation.
“For the faith-minded reader, each of the stories represented in this volume of poetry already bears
tremendous spiritual weight as they focus on some of the most crucial moments in the life of Jesus.
Adding a human element, telling them through the eyes and mouths of those who witnessed and
were present in those moments, gives so much more gravity to these stories...Indeed, for some,
reading these poems may lead to revisiting the scripture, the poetry references or perhaps spark
the reading of it for the first time.” — Michael Radon, US Review of Books.
Published author Carol Handy is a lecturer and poet who has been a religion teacher for over forty
years. This has taken her around the country, as well as to Japan, Africa, and the Falkland Islands.
She lives in Muskegon, Michigan, where she has been an avid gardener and pursues her love of
history.
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
