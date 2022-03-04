My Spiritual Journey
The Spiritual Journey of LaPrele P. Jordan with the Guidance of the Bible and the Book of Mormon
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaPrele P. Jordan has published her Christian living book titled My Spiritual
Journey. This book is the spiritual journey the author has taken from being a Mormon to being
Johannine to coming back to the Mormon faith but in a different capability. It is all about building
belief in Jesus Christ and the twists and turns she has taken to maintain her integrity.
LaPrele explains, ‘Do you feel the world or your religion isn’t what you expected or believed it to
be? Something not adding up? Thinking about what is real or not? I’m eighty years old and I may
not have many years left on earth but I have a lifetime of experience seeking truth and striving to
follow our Lord Jesus Christ. Hopefully, some part of my life’s spiritual journey will help you in
yours.’
LaPrele Jordan was born and raised in a magnificent and peaceful little town in Southern Utah.
She learned and taught the Gospel of Jesus Christ and it meant everything to her and has guided
her life until the present. It has not been a simple trip. But, she maintained her integrity despite the
difficulties she has encountered.
She is married and has a large family. They are good people, and she loves them deeply. They had
a great deal of love in their family even though she had not been in the Mormon Church for twenty-
five years.
My Spiritual Journey
Written by: LaPrele P. Jordan
Kindle
Paperback
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
