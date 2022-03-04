The Spiritual Journey of LaPrele P. Jordan with the Guidance of the Bible and the Book of Mormon

And I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth...” — Luke 11:9 KJV

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaPrele P. Jordan has published her Christian living book titled My Spiritual

Journey. This book is the spiritual journey the author has taken from being a Mormon to being

Johannine to coming back to the Mormon faith but in a different capability. It is all about building

belief in Jesus Christ and the twists and turns she has taken to maintain her integrity.

LaPrele explains, ‘Do you feel the world or your religion isn’t what you expected or believed it to

be? Something not adding up? Thinking about what is real or not? I’m eighty years old and I may

not have many years left on earth but I have a lifetime of experience seeking truth and striving to

follow our Lord Jesus Christ. Hopefully, some part of my life’s spiritual journey will help you in

yours.’

LaPrele Jordan was born and raised in a magnificent and peaceful little town in Southern Utah.

She learned and taught the Gospel of Jesus Christ and it meant everything to her and has guided

her life until the present. It has not been a simple trip. But, she maintained her integrity despite the

difficulties she has encountered.

She is married and has a large family. They are good people, and she loves them deeply. They had

a great deal of love in their family even though she had not been in the Mormon Church for twenty-

five years.

My Spiritual Journey

Written by: LaPrele P. Jordan

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to

be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.