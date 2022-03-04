God: Our Provider, Our Friend, Our Faith, and Our Almighty

This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad about it.” — Psalm 118:24

TUCSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you ever find yourself in a situation that leaves you feeling completely helpless?

Life can be hard at times, and we all need a little hope and encouragement for the various

circumstances that we encounter. Whether it be a loss of some kind, physical or emotional pain,

or just the day-to-day struggles that come our way, it is always good to know there is hope. It is

what Candee Armbruster wants to part with, by publishing his book titled Hope and Healing for

the Heart: Faith-based Readings to Encourage and Uplift your Spirit! A wholesome and inspiring

book that can be read daily like a devotional or topics that are randomly selected for whatever is

needed in one’s heart and encouragement to the readers.

In Hope and Healing for the Heart, Armbruster shares what God has shown her regarding various

circumstances that life may bring, with the hope of helping and encouraging others who may be

struggling or who need a little dose of inspiration. With several topics-like worry, fear, prayer,

forgiveness, insecurity, and countless others. Armbruster shares what she has learned over the

years about God’s faithfulness and presence in our lives. As we draw near to Him, exercise our

faith, and hold on to the hope He brings, there is healing for our hearts!

Candee Armbruster is a woman who loves to write and spend her hours putting down on paper

what God has put in her heart. She loves encouraging others with some of the things she has

encountered, which is why this book came to be. She has worked as an instructional assistant in

her local school system for twenty years and is taking early retirement to pursue another path God

may have for her.

Hope and Healing for the Heart: Faith-based Readings to Encourage and Uplift your Spirit!

Written by: Candee Armbruster

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to

be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.