TUCSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you ever find yourself in a situation that leaves you feeling completely helpless?
Life can be hard at times, and we all need a little hope and encouragement for the various
circumstances that we encounter. Whether it be a loss of some kind, physical or emotional pain,
or just the day-to-day struggles that come our way, it is always good to know there is hope. It is
what Candee Armbruster wants to part with, by publishing his book titled Hope and Healing for
the Heart: Faith-based Readings to Encourage and Uplift your Spirit! A wholesome and inspiring
book that can be read daily like a devotional or topics that are randomly selected for whatever is
needed in one’s heart and encouragement to the readers.
In Hope and Healing for the Heart, Armbruster shares what God has shown her regarding various
circumstances that life may bring, with the hope of helping and encouraging others who may be
struggling or who need a little dose of inspiration. With several topics-like worry, fear, prayer,
forgiveness, insecurity, and countless others. Armbruster shares what she has learned over the
years about God’s faithfulness and presence in our lives. As we draw near to Him, exercise our
faith, and hold on to the hope He brings, there is healing for our hearts!
Candee Armbruster is a woman who loves to write and spend her hours putting down on paper
what God has put in her heart. She loves encouraging others with some of the things she has
encountered, which is why this book came to be. She has worked as an instructional assistant in
her local school system for twenty years and is taking early retirement to pursue another path God
may have for her.
Hope and Healing for the Heart: Faith-based Readings to Encourage and Uplift your Spirit!
Written by: Candee Armbruster
