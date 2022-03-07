Applications Open for D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Social Good Scholarship Program
In service to students who participate in community-building initiatives and envision becoming a part of a more responsible society.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is currently accepting applications for their 2022 Social Good Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to students who participate in community-building initiatives and envision becoming a part of a more responsible society.
The deadline for applications is March 28, 2022, and recipients will be chosen by this year's Scholarship Committee members.
“At the Lampkin Foundation, our motto is ‘Building Stronger, More Resilient Communities Together.’ We believe if you want to make a difference, you must work to improve the world around you through volunteer work and supporting causes that matter to you,” said D’Andre Lampkin, Founder and Board Chair at the Lampkin Foundation. “This is an interactive process and we are excited to showcase some of our previous award recipients.”
Applicants are tasked with explaining how they are making their community stronger and why civic engagement matters in a short (30 seconds to 3 minutes) video, designed for a platform such as YouTube, that uses entertainment, emotion, creativity, and/or humor to motivate people to get involved in making their community stronger and more resilient.
It is expected that recipients will demonstrate exemplary academic achievement. Currently, provisions have been made for a minimum of three (3) students per year. Preference will be given to students who show interest in working in public service.
This year, the Lampkin Foundation has increased the award amounts applicants could potentially earn. According to the Foundation, the increase in this year’s funding was due to the generosity of their donor community. The grand prize is a $2000 scholarship. Two $1000 scholarships will also be awarded to honorable mention entries.
