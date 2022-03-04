How Can Hank Kemp Survive the Challenges that His Life is Facing Right Now?

It was a story about young Hank’s struggles to succeed in a segregated South...Hank’s perseverance was inspiring and refreshing.” — Jennifer Wrage, Goodreads reader’s review

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudette Peck published her debut novel book titled Hank. It is the story of the

trials and tribulations of two impoverished African American families living in the South in the

1950s. It depicts the lives of young black men and women positively. It is from an era of innocence

that will appeal to people of all ages. Even though Hank is financially-deprived, he still has a

burning desire to succeed in life. His father abandoned him and his mother, and his mother does

domestic work to support the two of them.

Hank is a good student and very intelligent. His life changed by the sudden and tragic death of his

mother in a house fire. However, several obstacles work against her. Many people helped Hank,

who were friends and workmates of Lillie. They were determined to keep him out of foster care.

The book is an inspiring story of a young man, Hank, who dared to dream despite his

circumstances.

Claudette Peck was born and raised in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was in the class of 1954 and

graduated as the class valedictorian. Claudette was also awarded a college scholarship to Arkansas

A.M. & N. College in Pine Bluff, Arizona where Peck pursued a degree in History However, after

three years of studying at A.M. & N., She left and returned to her home state of Oklahoma, where

she continued her final year of college at the Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts, where she earned

a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

Claudette worked for the state of Oklahoma as a senior interviewer and job placement specialist

for 30 years, retiring on March 1, 1999. Ever since retiring, she has spent her life volunteering in

the community and writing.

Hank

Written by: Claudette A. Peck

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book resellers.

