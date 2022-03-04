Hank
How Can Hank Kemp Survive the Challenges that His Life is Facing Right Now?
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudette Peck published her debut novel book titled Hank. It is the story of the
trials and tribulations of two impoverished African American families living in the South in the
1950s. It depicts the lives of young black men and women positively. It is from an era of innocence
that will appeal to people of all ages. Even though Hank is financially-deprived, he still has a
burning desire to succeed in life. His father abandoned him and his mother, and his mother does
domestic work to support the two of them.
Hank is a good student and very intelligent. His life changed by the sudden and tragic death of his
mother in a house fire. However, several obstacles work against her. Many people helped Hank,
who were friends and workmates of Lillie. They were determined to keep him out of foster care.
The book is an inspiring story of a young man, Hank, who dared to dream despite his
circumstances.
Claudette Peck was born and raised in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was in the class of 1954 and
graduated as the class valedictorian. Claudette was also awarded a college scholarship to Arkansas
A.M. & N. College in Pine Bluff, Arizona where Peck pursued a degree in History However, after
three years of studying at A.M. & N., She left and returned to her home state of Oklahoma, where
she continued her final year of college at the Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts, where she earned
a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.
Claudette worked for the state of Oklahoma as a senior interviewer and job placement specialist
for 30 years, retiring on March 1, 1999. Ever since retiring, she has spent her life volunteering in
the community and writing.
Hank
Written by: Claudette A. Peck
Hardcover |
Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book resellers.
About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both
experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for
full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and
publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to
be published, marketed, and sold.
Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+19256982619 ext.
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other