Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for March 4
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bill 647, legislation that seeks to establish a grievance process for parents and guardians of elementary and secondary school students.
- Senator Thompson Rehder says she is co-sponsoring Senate Bill 647, legislation that seeks to establish a grievance process for parents and guardians of elementary and secondary school students. ThompsonRehder-1-030322 (:12) Q: families across Missouri.
- Senator Thompson Rehder adds parents need to know what the schools are doing. ThompsonRehder-2-030322 (:14) Q: in their school.
- Senator Thompson Rehder also says added parental involvement, due to the pandemic, is a big reason behind this bill. ThompsonRehder-3-030322 (:12) Q: areas of need.
- Senator Thompson Rehder says she believes SB 647 needs to stay “narrowly defined.” ThompsonRehder-4-030322 (:11) Q: the governor’s desk.