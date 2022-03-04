Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for March 4

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Senate Bill 647, legislation that seeks to establish a grievance process for parents and guardians of elementary and secondary school students.

 

  1. Senator Thompson Rehder says she is co-sponsoring Senate Bill 647, legislation that seeks to establish a grievance process for parents and guardians of elementary and secondary school students. ThompsonRehder-1-030322  (:12)  Q: families across Missouri.
  2. Senator Thompson Rehder adds parents need to know what the schools are doing. ThompsonRehder-2-030322  (:14)  Q: in their school.
  3. Senator Thompson Rehder also says added parental involvement, due to the pandemic, is a big reason behind this bill. ThompsonRehder-3-030322  (:12)  Q: areas of need.
  4. Senator Thompson Rehder says she believes SB 647 needs to stay “narrowly defined.” ThompsonRehder-4-030322  (:11)  Q: the governor’s desk.

Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder's Podcast for March 4

