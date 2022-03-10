Aspire Technology Partners Klausa Honored among 2022 Digi-Tech Innovators by NJBIZ

Aspire VP of Digital Architecture Receives Innovators Award

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners VP of Digital Architecture, Greg Klausa, has been named as a 2022 Digi-Tech Innovator Award honoree by NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal. Honorees will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The Digi-Tech award recognizes innovators who have demonstrated excellence in technology and leadership. These trailblazers represent a wide swath of industries from real estate to health care, to public relations to – of course – technology, and more. The awardees will be profiled in an event publication inserted in the April 11 issue of NJBIZ.

As head of the Digital Architectures practice at Aspire, Greg is the driving force behind creating a cohesive strategy in designing creative transformational enterprise networking, collaboration, wireless, data center, cloud, and IoT solutions for business and education. He leads a team of solutions architects that evaluate Aspire’s customers’ needs, then creates innovative solutions and hybrid work strategies to reach their ultimate goals.

“Greg is a leader and inspiration to our Aspire team where his keen insights, customer focus and technology expertise has helped our customers achieve digital transformation and innovation for their businesses,” said John C. Harris, Aspire President & CEO. “Aspire is proud of Greg’s work and we celebrate this award with him.”

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY; and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit https://www.aspiretransforms.com.

ABOUT NJBIZ

NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal, produces a weekly print edition with a circulation of more than 15,000 copies, as well as providing 24/7 business news coverage through its NJBIZ.com website and multiple daily e-newsletters. The publication, founded in 1987 and based in the Somerset section of Franklin Township, is also well-known throughout the state for its events honoring New Jersey’s top business professionals. It is owned by BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of business-to-business information, research and marketing solutions across more than 20 local economies in the U.S. Visit at https://njbiz.com/