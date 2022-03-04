The Events and History of the American Families: What is the Role of Men in Child-Rearing?

Honor thy father and thy mother is directly commanded from God ... The father is mentioned first in this commandment, and I believe the father placed here is no accident, oversight, or...” — Al McCarthy

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al McCarthy published his book title Just Call Me Dad: The Dilemma of Being a

Father in the United States. The author investigates the formation of the welfare state for every

American family and includes the Biblical references that identify man’s role in child-rearing. Al

McCarthy then demonstrates how the prevailing anti-social activities of America’s anti-family,

anti-dad culture fosters an economy of police, courts, and prisons, which further disfranchises the

disenfranchised and further enriches the affluent.

It highlighted a story of a military man that lost his child in a custody case while he was serving

in the camp. Later, the grandparents were informed that their grandson was abandoned by the

mother. After many years, the military man files again another custody case, this time in another

state where he is disrespected and abused financially by a court system that favors custody to go

to the mother despite many shortcomings by that mother.

In 1957, Alfred Lamont McCarthy was born in Newport News, Virginia. His father, an Army

veteran who was awarded the Bronze Star in the Korean War and a mechanic. The family moved

to Hampton when they were frightened by an accident that happened near their place. Alfred joined

the US Army in 1976. He was deployed to Honduras in 1988 and Iraq during Desert Shield/Storm

in 1991. He retired from the military in 1996. He now resides in Anchorage, Alaska. Al has

associate degrees in Law Enforcement and General Studies from Central Texas College. He is

currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Wayland Baptist College with

specializations in Occupational Education and Business Management.

Just Call Me Dad: The Dilemma of Being a Father in the United States

Written by: Al McCarthy

