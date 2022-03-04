Brazilian Pianist Angel Ruediger Works with Journalist Ian Urbina on Emotional Album for Outlaw Ocean Music Project
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a touching video, musician Angel Ruediger explains why she teamed up with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project for her release “Adelaide's Voyage,” which went live on March 4th, 2022.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Ruediger is a Brazilian pianist and composer. Her unmatched passion for piano music led her to study classical piano at the age of nine and start to write compositions two years later. Although she continued her classical piano studies for almost ten years, she also pursued an academic career and achieved a doctorate in Political History with a strong interest in social life.
Ruediger’s interest in history and art is always interconnected in her creative reflections and brings unique insights into her musical inspirations. In 2018, she decided to record and release some original compositions and has been releasing music ever since. Ruediger plays primarily Neoclassical and New Age music, but sometimes crosses over into Jazz, Ambient and Bossa Nova genres.
In the video posted by The Outlaw Ocean Project, Ruediger discusses her creative process and reflects on Urbina’s reporting in his 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean.
“Basically the creative process for composing tracks for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project and my usual tracks was the same, except for the challenge of touching the listeners differently,” Ruediger said.
Ruediger thinks music has the ability to influence not only individuals, but groups of people as well.
“To use music for driving attention to lawlessness at sea and human rights is not only an innovative use of journalism but a very effective strategy to reach people,” Ruediger said.
“Adelaide's Voyage” by Angel Ruediger is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
