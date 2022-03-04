Musician athena Creates Thrilling LoFi Album in Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina for The Noam Chomsky Music Proj
EINPresswire.com/ -- Up-and-coming producer athena joins The Noam Chomsky Music Project with his latest release, putting a fun and fresh twist on Chomsky’s lectures.
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate American linguist Noam Chomsky’s lectures and amplify his voice in an innovative way, delivering his words through one of the most universally powerful artforms: Music. The project was created by Ian Urbina, an investigative journalist who founded the music label, Synesthesia Media.
The music project’s goal is to preserve and celebrate Chomsky’s outlook on the world. Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, dozens of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of Chomsky’s lectures which Synesthesia Media spent over a year building.
Athena is a producer from Leeds, United Kingdom. Growing up in a rough area, he said it's easy to become a “product of your environment,” but the people around athena as well as the internet kept him grounded and off the streets. However, his experiences during his youth elevated him to where he could understand the harsher things in the world around him. Sound has always had a profound effect on athena, so becoming a music producer felt natural.
athena did not know much about Chomsky before he began his work for The Noam Chomsky Music Project, but while working on his music, he found that he identified with many of the teachings.
“I found that I shared quite a lot of his views already,” athena said. “His views on the ‘war on drugs’ are very similar to my own for example.”
Athena added that it’s also significant that Chomsky has been able to translate his important messages universally.
“One of Chomsky's strengths I would say is being able to convey insightful or complex ideas and concepts in an easy to digest manner,” athena said. “This is a skill I think is vital to the furtherment of society.”
Using the sound samples pulled from decades of Chomsky’s lectures, athena was able to create music in a similar style to Daft Punk and Disclosure, musicians of which he is a big fan of.
“It was fun to come up with my own version of that classic formula,” athena said. “I also think it's a good way of spreading messages and narratives to audiences who wouldn't normally hear them.”
“Direct Human Contact” by athena for The Noam Chomsky Music Project is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
