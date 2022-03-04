The joys of working at Premier Aquatics

Premier Aquatics has been actively solving the great staffing crisis that businesses across the country have been experiencing.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the Current Hiring Famine, Premier Aquatics Creates a Tempting Recipe to Make an Already Sweet Deal Even Sweeter

As businesses come to realize that more is needed to draw in and keep prospective employees, Premier Aquatics literally steps it up with exciting new perks and benefits to both entice and reward its new and current employees. Potential hires seem no longer hungry for jobs. This great resignation is turning into outright indignation as workers turn up their noses to the attempts of companies to present attractive offers. Companies across the board, continually struggle to find the right formula that will whet the appetite of prospective employees. The labor shortage can be seen on every level from part time fast food businesses, all the way up to full time executive positions. Large signs posted on storefronts declaring, “We Are Hiring!” fall short when it comes to actually tempting potential hires.

Conversely, through the use of an outside source, Premier Aquatics interviewed several employees at various jobs to determine what drove part time employees to choose a job and employer. What they discovered was that workers were left with a bad taste in their mouths from unfavorable past working conditions such as not being promoted or rewarded for hard work. In fact, employees said that one of the top priorities in finding and staying at a job was, “a work environment that constantly and consistently recognized hard work.”

Well when employees talked, Premier Aquatics listened. Premier Aquatics' stellar hiring and marketing team rolled up their sleeves, got to work and created a multi-layered reward and incentive chart that might as well be cake, because it’s that good. Setting the bar and layers high, Premier Aquatics ensured each level was infused with all the sweet goodness that workers cried out for and more… self care, promotion opportunities, monetary compensation, special bonuses, company gear, altruistic opportunities to feed the soul as well as the wallet…the levels go on and on to ten glorious layers.

Premier Aquatics is now able to attract workers with their amazing sign-on bonuses and packages as well as retain them with their awesome new incentive program. In effect, Premier Aquatics invites potential hires to pull up a chair, sit a spell and enjoy their sweet rewards.

Premier Aquatics is a service company (https://swimoc.com) that has a primary focus on safety in and around the water. The daily goal of their team of passionate lifeguards, swim instructors and administrators is to protect and save lives for hundreds of customers who enjoy activities ranging from child swim lessons to elderly water aerobics classes.

To see what Premier Aquatics is all about and explore the potential of joining their awesome team, while reaping the benefits of their sweet deals, visit https://swimoc.com/orange-county/jointheteam/.