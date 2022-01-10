Premier Aquatics Learns the Secret to Combatting the National Staffing Crisis

After researching what draws in candidates, we found that Premier Aquatics has figured out how to combat the national staffing crisis and entice new hires.

ALISO VIEJO , CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Aquatics, an Orange County-Based Aquatic Center, Offers New Employees An Exciting New Sign-On Bonus and Incentive Package

Considering the current great resignation and current staffing shortages felt across the globe, Aliso Viejo based Premier Aquatics has set out to redefine what a flexible and giving workplace should look like with the hopes of enticing the next generation of employee to join their team.

With the goal of figuring out what potential staff are looking for in a part-time position, Premier Aquatics utilized an outside service to interview a number of team members currently employed in other industries and workplaces to determine what drove them to choose job and employer. What they found out was that amongst other things, the most important factors were competitive pay, flexible work schedule, a fun and accepting work environment, and lastly, a work environment that constantly and consistently recognizes hard work.

Unsurprisingly, one of the biggest complaints was low pay. Premier Aquatics leads the way in worker satisfaction in this area by offering competitive pay rates for all positions. In fact, lifeguards with no experience start at $16 an hour and will also receive free training. This rate also applies to swim instructors and administrators as well. Also, if an employee has prior work experience, they will be compensated accordingly.

Lack of a flexible work schedule was another area of great dissatisfaction. This included too many hours, not enough hours or even an erratic schedule. Contrastingly, through the use of an innovative app, we found that Premier Aquatics is able to offer employees maximum input as to when and how much they prefer to work. With the option to change and update their schedules every two weeks, employees are able to manage work according to their availability. That means whether they want to work more one week or less, the choice is up to them. Also, in between the biweekly shift updates, Premier Aquatics employees enjoy the ease and convenient ability to call in sick or even pick up extra shifts via the app. Being able to work based on one’s life schedule is a definite bonus for Premier Aquatic employees.

It was found that many workers also valued their work environment looking for it to be fun and accepting. The Premier Aquatics team meets these needs as well. While being surrounded by pools and palm trees, Premier Aquatics somehow hits the balance of being fun, friendly and laid back while at the same time being knowledgeable, competent and high achieving. Employees work seamlessly as a team, helping, assisting and strategizing the best ideas and solutions to achieve the best and necessary outcomes. Whether as lifeguards, swim instructors or administrators, staff are highly trained so that they can work cohesively and confidently to offer the best customer service possible.

Our last finding was that many individuals are enticed by sign-on bonuses, benefits, and incentives. We found that Premier Aquatics now offers new employees a sign-on bonus and an amazing Incentive Package which includes mental health counseling, financial counseling, college counseling, fitness membership, access to a perks website that gives discounts on hotels, rental cars, attractions, shopping, discounted streaming services and more as well as awesome company merchandise! Whether in the water or out, Premier Aquatics seems to really care about their employees and strive to provide the best support to ensure that they are healthy, happy, and thriving.

Premier Aquatics focuses on bringing water safety through passionate lifeguards, swim instructors and administrators. Currently there is a job fair coming up on Saturday, February 26th from 12-2:00 p.m. at 29 Santa Barbara Drive, Aliso Viejo, 92656. The company is seeking applicants who are fun, energetic, happy and desire to land a job they love! ( https://swimoc.com)

