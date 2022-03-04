Media Advisory: Masks voluntary in courthouses, unvaccinated encouraged to continue to mask

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 4, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Monday, March 7, the Maryland Judiciary will return to Phase V of its five-phased progressive resumption of operations plan, including resuming jury trials in criminal and civil cases. When Phase V begins, masks will become voluntary for judges, court employees, and court visitors while unvaccinated employees and visitors are encouraged to continue to wear masks. Other health measures such as entrance screening are no longer required.

A new administrative order issued by Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty, the Fifth Amended Administrative Order Expanding Statewide Judiciary Operations in Light of the COVID-19 Emergency, is effective March 7, 2022, and rescinds previous orders.

Please note, the administrative judges of the circuit courts and the District Court together in each county and Baltimore City are to determine whether local conditions, as may be indicated by a local health mandate, require any health measures to be taken in courthouses and judicial facilities in that jurisdiction. If you are unsure of local requirements, please contact the local clerk’s office.

The Maryland Judiciary continues to follow guidelines from the Maryland Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please contact local jury offices for questions about jury service and accommodations.

Courts across Maryland will continue using technology for remote proceedings, either by video or telephone, but such utilization will vary by court location. Individuals who have business with the courts should check the Judiciary’s website at mdcourts.gov or call the Clerk’s Office for information before arriving at a courthouse.

