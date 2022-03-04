Submit Release
U.S. 202 Among State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing Operations in Bucks Counties

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 202 is among state highways restricted for base repair, as a part of a project to repair and resurface more than 40 miles of state highways in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

  • Wednesday, March 9 through Friday, April 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Bethlehem Pike between Route 152 (State Road) and County Line Road in West Rockhill and Hilltown townships;
  • Monday, March 14, through Friday, April 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on County Line Road between Bethlehem Pike and Hillcroft Way in Telford Borough, and West Rockhill and Hilltown townships; and
  • Wednesday, March 16, through Friday, April 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 between Durham Road and York Road in Solebury and Buckingham townships.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Blooming Glen Contractors, Inc., of Perkasie, Bucks County, is the general contractor on the $10,612,692 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

