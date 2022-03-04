Intersection Improvement Project Underway near State College

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that an intersection improvement project got underway this week in Ferguson Township. Crews began preliminary work to improve the Route 26/Route 45 intersection located about 1 ½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills.

During the beginning phases, drivers should be alert for flaggers in the roadway as work zone set-up and erosion and sedimentation control work takes place. Concrete barrier will be installed, and Route 26 traffic will be shifted as necessary to allow construction of a temporary roadway. The temporary road will provide two-way traffic during the majority of the project. Traffic on Route 45 may also encounter restrictions during the beginning phases to allow for roadway widening.

Work on this project will include construction of turning lanes, widening, and roadway realignment. Work also includes drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous items. The project will also replace the existing concrete bridge with a single span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high traffic volume events in the area.

Changeable message boards will be in place to alert drivers to the work zone. PennDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. or Mineral Point, PA is the contractor on this $5 million project, which is expected to complete by mid-November.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D2Results.

Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #