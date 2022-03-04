SCHEDULE CHANGE: Interstate 70 Closures and Restrictions Anticipated Next Week for Emergency Repairs

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is announcing overnight westbound I-70 closures in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County will occur Tuesday and Wednesday nights, March 8 and 9 weather permitting.

A full overnight closure of westbound I-70 will occur between the Uniontown (Exit 46A) and Pittsburgh (Exit 46B) interchanges from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, March 8 and 9 as crews work to repair the damaged bridge beam. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted detour

From westbound I-70

Take Pittsburgh/northbound 51 exit (Exit 46B)

Follow northbound 51 to Route 201

Take ramp to Route 201 (Rostraver Road) exit

Turn right onto Route 201 (Rostraver Road)

Continue to follow Route 201 (Rostraver Road)

Turn left on the ramp to southbound Route 51

Take the ramp to Washington PA/westbound I-70

End detour

Additionally, daytime and overnight single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction on I-70 as needed between the Uniontown (Exit 46A) and Pittsburgh (Exit 46B) interchanges Monday through Friday.

A full weekend closure on westbound I-70 is anticipated to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, March 11 through 8 a.m. Sunday, March 13. Traffic will utilize the same detour as the Tuesday and Wednesday overnight closures. Leading into the weekend closure a single-lane restriction is anticipated to occur on westbound I-70 beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. During the weekend closure, eastbound I-70 will be reduced to a single-lane.

Please Note: The overnight and weekend closures will require detours and restrictions from several local side roads traveling to and from Route 51. Left-turns and U-turns will be restricted along Route 51 between Harper Drive and Route 201 (Rostraver Road). Northbound Route 51 will be reduced to a single-lane through the interchange. Route 51 southbound will be reduced to a single-lane north of the Route 201 (Rostraver Road) interchange to accommodate the traffic entering southbound Route 51.

For additional details related to these impacts and detour information, please visit the I-70 Projects website.

The project is necessary to repair a beam on the bridge carrying Route 51 over I-70 that was damaged by an over-height vehicle. The work and associated restrictions will be weather dependent. The majority of the project is anticipated to conclude in late March.

The prime contractor is the Amelie Construction.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

