Henry Avenue Periodic Lane Closure for Safety Project in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A periodic lane closure is scheduled on northbound Henry Avenue between Barnes Street and Port Royal Avenue in Philadelphia, on Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, under a project to improve travel and safety on a 3.2-mile section of Henry Avenue, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will install or upgrade traffic signals at several intersections to include new mast arms, controllers, signal heads, timing optimization, signal interconnectivity and pedestrian countdown timers. Updated traffic signal timing will be implemented at the Walnut Lane intersection and a traffic signal will be installed at the Barnes Street Intersection, as well as a red-light warning flashing signal just north of the Port Royal Intersection.

Additional improvements on Henry Avenue include: New signing and roadway design features through pavement markings; Milling and resurfacing; Median widening; and Guiderail replacement.

To improve traffic flow and reduce congestion on Henry Avenue, improvements include: Extending the southbound restricted parking between Monastery Avenue and Walnut Lane; Eliminating the channelized right turn lanes at the Gates Street and Wigard Avenue intersections; Adding a raised concrete median at Valley Avenue to eliminate left turns; and Lengthening the northbound left turn lane at Livezey Lane.

To enhance pedestrian and bicyclist mobility, the contractor will construct a shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path along the east side of Henry Avenue between Barnes Street and Walnut Lane. Other safety enhancements include installing bump-outs at 15 intersections and ADA curb ramps at various intersections along the corridor.

The project will feature the addition of speed calming measures on this section of Henry Avenue that sees an average daily traffic volume of 29,000 vehicles daily. The features include 35 mph pavement markings adjacent to speed limit signs; oversized speed limit signs with orange diamonds; electronic speed feedback signs north of Leverington Avenue and north of Cinnaminson Street; and speed limit signs and hidden driveway signs south of Cinnaminson Street.

The project will also address storm water management through storm drainage, water facility relocation, and green stormwater infrastructure.

During construction, PennDOT will maintain traffic on Henry Avenue by utilizing long-term lane shifts and short-term lane closures.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County is the general contractor on the $12.8 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in late 2023. More information is available at www.Penndot.gov/HenryAvePhilly.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

