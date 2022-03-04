Route 28 Off-ramps to Freeport Road Reconstruction Begins Tuesday in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a long-term closure of the ramp from northbound and southbound Route 28 to Freeport Road at the Highland Park Bridge interchange in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, March 8 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the ramp to Freeport Road from northbound and southbound Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge will close to traffic around-the-clock through late May. Crews will conduct reconstruction work, bridge rehabilitation, and drainage improvements on the ramp. Motorists will still be able to use the northbound and southbound Route 28 ramps to the Highland Park Bridge. Ramp traffic to Freeport Road will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Southbound Route 28 to the Freeport Road Ramp at the Highland Park Bridge

From southbound Route 28, take the Fox Chapel Road (Exit 8) prior to the Highland Park Bridge interchange

Turn right onto Fox Chapel Road

Turn right onto Freeport Road (Route 1001)

Follow Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge

End detour

Alternate Southbound Route 28 to the Freeport Road Ramp at the Highland Park Bridge (Cars)

From southbound Route 28, continue past the South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall interchange

Take the ramp to North 8 toward Butler (Exit 5)

From northbound Route 8 turn left onto Kittanning Street

Turn left onto Butler Street

Turn left onto Bridge Street

Turn left onto North Main Street

Follow the Main Street Detour in Sharpsburg

Follow Main Street back to the Highland Park Bridge

End detour

Alternate Southbound Route 28 to the Freeport Road Ramp at the Highland Park Bridge (Trucks)

From southbound Route 28, continue past the South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall interchange

Take the ramp to North 8 toward Butler (Exit 5)

From northbound Route 8 turn left onto Kittanning Street

Turn left onto Butler Street

Turn left onto Bridge Street

Follow Bridge Street onto the 62nd Street Bridge

Cross the 62nd Street Bridge

Turn left onto South Route 8 (Butler Street) toward Highland Park

Take the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge (to Route 28)

Cross the Highland Park Bridge

Take the ramp to Sharpsburg

End detour

Northbound Route 28 to the Freeport Road Ramp at the Highland Park Bridge

From northbound Route 28, continue past the South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6) interchange

Take the ramp to Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road (Exit 8)

Turn right onto Freeport Road (Route 1001)

Follow Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge

End detour

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

