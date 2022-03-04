Route 28 Off-ramps to Freeport Road Reconstruction Begins Tuesday in Sharpsburg
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a long-term closure of the ramp from northbound and southbound Route 28 to Freeport Road at the Highland Park Bridge interchange in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, March 8 weather permitting.
Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the ramp to Freeport Road from northbound and southbound Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge will close to traffic around-the-clock through late May. Crews will conduct reconstruction work, bridge rehabilitation, and drainage improvements on the ramp. Motorists will still be able to use the northbound and southbound Route 28 ramps to the Highland Park Bridge. Ramp traffic to Freeport Road will be detoured.
Posted Detour
Southbound Route 28 to the Freeport Road Ramp at the Highland Park Bridge
From southbound Route 28, take the Fox Chapel Road (Exit 8) prior to the Highland Park Bridge interchange
Turn right onto Fox Chapel Road
Turn right onto Freeport Road (Route 1001)
Follow Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge
End detour
Alternate Southbound Route 28 to the Freeport Road Ramp at the Highland Park Bridge (Cars)
From southbound Route 28, continue past the South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall interchange
Take the ramp to North 8 toward Butler (Exit 5)
From northbound Route 8 turn left onto Kittanning Street
Turn left onto Butler Street
Turn left onto Bridge Street
Turn left onto North Main Street
Follow the Main Street Detour in Sharpsburg
Follow Main Street back to the Highland Park Bridge
End detour
Alternate Southbound Route 28 to the Freeport Road Ramp at the Highland Park Bridge (Trucks)
From southbound Route 28, continue past the South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall interchange
Take the ramp to North 8 toward Butler (Exit 5)
From northbound Route 8 turn left onto Kittanning Street
Turn left onto Butler Street
Turn left onto Bridge Street
Follow Bridge Street onto the 62nd Street Bridge
Cross the 62nd Street Bridge
Turn left onto South Route 8 (Butler Street) toward Highland Park
Take the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge (to Route 28)
Cross the Highland Park Bridge
Take the ramp to Sharpsburg
End detour
Northbound Route 28 to the Freeport Road Ramp at the Highland Park Bridge
From northbound Route 28, continue past the South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6) interchange
Take the ramp to Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road (Exit 8)
Turn right onto Freeport Road (Route 1001)
Follow Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge
End detour
To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
