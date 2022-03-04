Northampton County: PA 611 in Williams Township is Now Open

​County: Northampton Municipality: Williams Twp. Road name: PA 611 Between: Raubsville Road and Browns Drive Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: PA 611 between Raubsville Road and Browns Drive was closed and detoured in September 2021 due to damage sustained from remnants from Hurricane Ida to an arch culvert under Route 611 (carrying a tributary to the Delaware River) and the adjacent roadway. Construction to repair the damaged culvert and roadway are now complete and the road is open. Start date: 9/3/21 Est completion date: 3/4/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 02:30 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update:

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

