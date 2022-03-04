Lehigh County: Spring Road Closure in Upper Saucon Township

​

County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Saucon Twp. Road name: Spring Valley Road Between: Old Bethlehem Pike and Washington Lane Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Spring Valley Road will be closed and detoured for bridge repair work. Detour will utilize Old Bethlehem Pike, Landis Mill Road, Weyhill Drive, Station Avenue, and Spring Valley Road.

Spring Valley Road traffic has been restricted to one lane of traffic since November due to damage to the Spring Valley Road bridge over Saucon Creek. The structure is a two span 57 foot-long concrete T-Beam bridge, built in 1925.

Start date: 3/10/22 Est completion date: 4/7/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update:

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

