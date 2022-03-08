Marketing Coaching Services and Courses from Marketing Pro Series Developed to Help Small Businesses Elevate Marketing
Series of Self-Paced Marketing Courses Intended to Empower Business Owners by Providing One-on-One Marketing Coaches to Small BusinessesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Pro Series, an online marketing courses and one-on-one coaching program from Launch Marketing, developed marketing coaching services and on-demand courses to guide small business owners, startup founders, product innovators, new entrepreneurs and their teams through creating marketing strategies and plans designed to elevate their marketing and generate leads.
Featuring a series of online marketing courses that leverage playbooks, training exercises, workbooks and one-on-one marketing coaching services, Marketing Pro Series (MPS) seeks to give small businesses a marketing foundation that consists of marketing strategies and plans tailored to their business needs. With courses that highlight various marketing pillars, such as content strategies, brand messaging and buyer persona development, each is self-paced and on-demand, to give registrants flexibility in how and when they complete the courses.
In addition to the core courses, each includes the option to add personal marketing coaching services from marketers with decades of experience. This marketing coaching program works to give small businesses customized guidance, support and insight into business-specific questions.
The marketing coaching services at Marketing Pro Series can give small businesses the ability to:
• Ask business-specific questions about marketing
• Establish short- and long-term marketing goals
• Collaborate on customized marketing strategies and integrated plans
Each marketing coach is focused on furthering the strength and effectiveness of the marketing activities of each small business or organization. “Marketing Pro Series is unique in the way it offers personalized marketing coaching in addition to online coursework,” Christa Tuttle, Founder and CEO of Marketing Pro Series mentioned. “The coaching adds another level of personalized guidance to small businesses and ensures the course takers get the maximum impact from the plans they develop for their businesses.”
Marketing Pro Series’ marketing coaching services give small businesses the opportunity to work with a marketing coach, take on-demand, self-paced marketing courses and increase their marketing understanding.
About Marketing Pro Series
Launch Marketing’s Marketing Pro Series quickly empowers business owners, founders or their teams to create customized, actionable marketing strategies that generate revenue and awareness—at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing. The program includes a unique combination of on-demand, online courses, practical exercises, templates and one-on-one coaching from senior marketing experts.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation, and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.
Christa Tuttle
Marketing Pro Series
info@marketingproseries.com