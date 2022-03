Banxso Group To Begin Operations in South Africa

Banxso Logo (Pink)

Financial Trading Group, Banxso, announces South African launch in April after obtaining lucrative FSCA license

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Banxso Group today announced the launch of its new South African exchange, Banxso.com, scheduled for April 1st, 2022. The launch marks the first of four international launches around the worldBanxso, aimed at younger, more digital-savvy South African millennials with broad investment portfolio needs, offers investors a fresh new approach to online investing. Unlike more traditional exchange platforms, investors will be able to trade stocks, commodities, indices, forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies under one Banxso account – with the added bonus of no commission fees on trades.“We’re really excited. We have a very busy year ahead of us with four international launches. The beginning is the most important part of this work; we have invested thousands of hours into making sure that this launch goes smoothly,” said Mohammed Bux, Director at the Banxso Group.Banxso.com is a subsidiary of The Banxso Group, an international holding group, which plans to launch three further local trading websites in 2022 (launch dates to be announced).All four exchanges, expected to be fully operational by timeframe, will be fully regulated:• Banxso.com in South Africa, regulated by the FSCA• Banxso.eu in EU member states, regulated by CySEC• Banxso.co.uk in the United Kingdom, regulated by the FCA• Banxso.ae in the Arab Emirates, regulated by the DFSAThe group also holds licenses in Seychelles, Mauritius and Saint Vincent & Grenadines.“Our ultimate aim is to make investing as fun as it can be profitable without eating into profits by taking commissions at every step and disappearing when they need support,” added Bux. “As our slogan says, we’re not your grandfather’s bank. We’re here to help our investors build a secure future with a secure account that covers all their investment needs.”For more information about Banxso, visit banxso.comInvestors can sign up for a free demo account to explore the website’s features today. For all general and media inquiries, please email pr@banxso.com.About BanxsoBanxso is a young and fresh approach to trading that blows traditional investment banking out of the window. Enjoy dedicated 24/7 human support with smart, fast on-the-go trading in virtually all today’s top asset classes with no commission fees, ever. It’s investing, Jim, but not like granddad knew it.For more information about Banxso and its services, please visit Banxso’s website.