Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,151 in the last 365 days.

City of Den­ton Repeals Mask Man­date After AG Pax­ton Lawsuit

Attorney General Paxton has announced that the City of Denton has rescinded its mask mandate and repealed all COVID ordinances, following Attorney General Paxton’s filing of a lawsuit against it for violating Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38. 

“The City of Denton has realized that no one can defy the law, including rogue cities and school districts,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will always fight to uphold Texas law and to ensure that governmental entities are held accountable to it.”  

You just read:

City of Den­ton Repeals Mask Man­date After AG Pax­ton Lawsuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.