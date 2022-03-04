Attorney General Paxton has announced that the City of Denton has rescinded its mask mandate and repealed all COVID ordinances, following Attorney General Paxton’s filing of a lawsuit against it for violating Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38.

“The City of Denton has realized that no one can defy the law, including rogue cities and school districts,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will always fight to uphold Texas law and to ensure that governmental entities are held accountable to it.”