Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate amicus brief supporting Ohio in its Title X appeal against the Biden Administration, which encourages and funds abortions through the use of state funds. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is illegally allowing funds that Congress appropriated under Title X to be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning and where grant recipients make referrals for elective abortions.

“The Biden Administration has tried to make a mockery of our constitutional rights, but I will hold them accountable for illegally using taxpayer dollars to fund and encourage abortions,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will not allow them to appropriate state funding under the guise of ‘family planning’ while clearly violating congressional statutes.”

HHS has some limited discretion in managing its family planning programs, but Title X specifically prohibits state funds to be used to pay for abortions either directly or indirectly.

